Atlantic
Rutgers Environmental Stewards training: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority in Egg Harbor Township will host the Rutgers Environmental Stewards Training Program beginning Jan. 23. Registration is open. Weekly classes will focus on a wide variety of topics including climate change, soil health, energy, waste management, water resource protection, invasive species management and habitat conservation. In addition, students also learn about conflict resolution and leadership. Optional field trips to environmentally significant sites around the state are included. Classes will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 23 through June 5. The cost is $250. For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com/Stewards.
County Democrats seek candidates: The Atlantic County Democratic Committee invites hard-working, distinguished members of the community to run for elected office at the county and local levels in the 2019 election. Those who are interested in running for office are asked to submit a resume and a cover letter to info@atlanticdemocrats.com. The deadline is Feb. 8.
NJSIAA Track & Field Official classes: The Southern Bay Shore Association is conducting cadet classes for those interested in becoming a NJSIAA track and field official. Classes will begin 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Holy Spirit High School. For further information and to register for the class, call 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com.
Cape May
4-H offers club officer training: The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will offer leadership training from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center, 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Pre-registration is required. The cost to attend is $10 per person and includes lunch. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605 or visit cmc4h.com.
Utility Assistance Day: New Jersey SHARES, Inc. will host Utility Assistance Day events from 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, and 1 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St. New Jersey SHARES, a statewide nonprofit corporation providing assistance to individuals and families in need of help meeting their energy and utility burdens, will connect low- and moderate-income households with available resources. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Bring a driver’s license, income statement, gas bill and Social Security statement. For information, call 609-463-6386 or email adult-events@cmclibrary.org.
Cumberland
NAMI meeting welcomes guest speaker: Richard Swezeny, mental health rehabilitation counselor and advocate who founded the Individuals in Concerted Effort Wellness Program in Atlantic County, will talk about his experiences working in the mental health field at the next meeting of the Cumberland County National Alliance on Mental Illness. The program will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland. For more information, call 856-691-9234.
Southern Ocean
Bluegrass festival: The 48th annual Ocean County Bluegrass Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. Bluegrass bands from throughout the region will play 45-minute sets. Doors open 11 a.m.. Admission is $10 for adults, $1 children ages 11 and younger. Proceeds benefit the Pinelands Cultural Society and the Albert Music Hall Scholarship Fund. For information, visit alberthall.org.
Fishing Flea Market: The fourth annual Fishing Flea Market sponsored by the SOC Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Edward Thornton Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Drive, Little Egg Harbor Township. Admission is $3. The event will feature more than 40 vendors of fishing equipment and more. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.