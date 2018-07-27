Atlantic County
Youth travel baseball tryouts: The Atlantic County Outlaws 9U independent youth travel baseball team will hold free tryouts from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at Gabriel Memorial Field 1, 200 Duerer St., Galloway Township. Players should arrive by 9:50 a.m. The tryouts are for all current and new players born after May 1, 2009, for fall 2018 and spring 2019 teams. For more information, visit acoutlaws.com or email Coach Pete at pete@acoutlaws.com.
Free Outdoor Yoga: Shore Medical Center is teaming up with Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness to offer a free Gentle Flow Yoga class on the lawn at the medical center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 31 in Somers Point. Sally Depamphilis and other yoga instructors from Greate Bay will guide participants through postures in a vinyasa style, beginning with basic poses, but allowing for more challenging poses based on practice level. Free parking is available in the open lot at the corner of Medical Center Way and Bay Avenue, directly across from the lawn. Participants should bring their own mat or beach towel and water. For more information, call 609-653-3671.
CASA Magical Monday fundraiser: Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City will host Magical Monday on Aug. 6 to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Unlimited ride wristbands may be purchased for $25 between noon and 4 p.m. For more information, call 609-399-7082.
Cape May County
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. Information sessions will be held Tuesday, July 24, from noon to 1 p.m. at AtlantiCare LifeCenter Fitness, 2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Seaville Fire Company, 36 Route 50, Ocean View. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
Free services for senior adults: The county offers senior and wellness centers free to residents. The facilities are at the Ocean City Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.; the Upper Township Senior & Wellness Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road, Palermo; the North Wildwood Senior Center, 10th Street and Central Avenue; and the Lower Cape Senior Center, 2612 Bayshore Road, Villas. All centers are open Monday-Friday during the day and offer games, coffee, nutrition, conversation and exercise. Lunch is served daily at each site at 11:30 a.m. if you make a reservation the day before. For more information, call 609-399-0055 for Ocean City, 609-390-9409 for Upper Township, 609-729-5611 for North Wildwood and 609-886-5161 for Villas. Transportation to either site is available. Call the Cape May County Fare-Free Transportation Office at 609-889-3700.
Cumberland County
Historic Alliance Colony celebrates 136th anniversary: The Alliance Colony, the first successful colony of Jewish farmers in the United States, will hold a picnic celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Alliance Cemetery grounds, 970 Gershal Ave., Norma. The event is co-hosted by the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. It will be held rain or shine. There will be barbecue chicken platters, hot dogs, live klezmer music, a bounce house, face painting and activities for all ages. Reservations are $18 per adult and $9 per child 12 and younger. To RSVP, call the Jewish Federation at 856-696-4445.
Library offers County Store Night: The county library will offer services at the County Store in the Cumberland Mall in Vineland from 4 to 7 p.m. July 26. Library staff will be available for assistance and residents may return library materials or arrange to pick up materials there. The County Store is a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s office. Services offered include passports, passport photos, notary services, business name registration, veterans cards and elections. For more information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.
Southern Ocean County
Seashore Open House Tour: Tour six of Long Beach Island’s most unique homes during the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences’ 52nd annual Seashore Open House Tour from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Properties are located at the island’s north end. The event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Each visitor will receive a House Tour Guide as a takeaway. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 the day of the tour. Advanced ticket holders are invited to a House Tour Preview and Architect Forum, presented by Woodhaven Lumber, 10 a.m. July 29 at the LBIF building, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. For information, visit lbifoundation.org.
OCC open house: If you live in the southern part of Ocean County and want to know about opportunities available at Ocean County College, visit the Southern Education Center at 195 Cedar Bridge Road, Manahawkin, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8. Advance registration is requested. To register, visit go.ocean.edu/events. For questions or more information, call 732-255-0400, ext. 2960.