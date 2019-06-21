Atlantic
Senior citizen ballet classes: Cygnus Creative Arts Centre in Egg Harbor Township will host ballet classes on Tuesdays for senior citizens ages 65 and older who are residents of Atlantic County. The free classes will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the center, located at 5045 English Creek Ave. For more information, call 609-272-1199 or visit CygnusArts.org.
Bernie Sanders rally: Atlantic County for Bernie will host a party to view the second round of the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate Thursday at the Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township. The gathering begins 8 p.m., and the debate starts at 9 p.m. Food and beverages, T-shirts, buttons and bumper stickers will be available for purchase.
Atlantic County SPCA: The Atlantic County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers discounted pet services to the public, in addition to clinics every Tuesday. Services include spay/neuter procedures, laser sessions and dental cleanings. The center is at 334 Steelmanville Road, Egg Harbor Township. Appointments are requested. For information, call 609-927-6265.
Cape May
4-H Fair: The Cape May County 4-H Fair Foundation is seeking vendors for the 2019 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 18-20. This is the fair’s 50th anniversary and will be held on the fairgrounds at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Three-day commercial vendor fees include basic electricity and start at $130. A one-day vendor permit is available for $75. Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
Country Shore Women’s Club 50th anniversary: The Country Shore Women’s Club celebrates its golden anniversary this year and seeks former members and past presidents and board members. For information, call MaryAnn Barile at 609-390-9405 or visit countryshorewc.net.
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Cumberland
‘Pop-Up’ Play Street programs: The Play Streets program for children will return to downtown Vineland for five consecutive Fridays during the summer. They will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 5, 12, 19 and 26 on Sixth Street, between Landis Avenue and Elmer Street. The block will be closed to traffic on those days. They are free to attend. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Southern Ocean
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. For information, visit atlanticare.org.