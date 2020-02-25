Atlantic
Women’s service awards brunch: The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Atlantic City branch, will hold its 2020 Scholarship and Community Service Awards Brunch 11:30 a.m. Feb 29 at Atlantic City Country Club, One Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. Doors open 10:45 a.m. This year’s honorees include: Community Service Award — Lonniyell Sykes-McKellar; Public Safety/Community Service Award — Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin; Health Award — Dr. Simone Noble; Education Award — Olivia C. Caldwell; Entrepreneur/Business Award — Cordis E. Chikezie. Tickets are $60. For more information or to RSVP, call Annie R. Smith, club president, at 609-645-2239 or 609-442-0598 or email annsc230@aol.com
MBCA Scholarship Foundation applications: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association is accepting student scholarship and outstanding educator applications online by clicking on scholarships at mbcanj.com. All application materials must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. March 20 to the MBCA Offices, 1616 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For more information, call Alex Marino, scholarship co‐chair, at alex.marino@Stocktonedu.com.
New Jersey American Water first responder grant program: New Jersey American Water announces its 2020 grant program open to all volunteer fire departments and emergency responders located within the company’s service areas. Grants of up to $2,000 may be used to cover the costs of personal protective apparatus, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible. To apply, organizations must complete the application located at newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement. The deadline to apply is March 13.
Cape May
4-H to hold Dirty Hairy Horse Show March 8: The Cape May County 4-H Horse Council will hold a Dirty Hairy Horse Show beginning 9 a.m. March 8 at the Cape May County 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. The horse show is open to all riders: Clover Bud, Under 21 Youth and Over 21 Adult. Classes will include Showmanship & Grooming, Halter, Hunter on the Flat, Hunter Over Fences, Equitation on the Flat, Equitation Over Fences, Beginner, Western Pleasure, Horsemanship, a Hairiest Horse Contest, and games classes. The horse show is open to all riders. No show tack or clothing required. All riders must wear a safety helmet. The entry fee is $25 for full class day or $10 per class. For more information and entry forms, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606.
Southern Ocean
Tax prep workshop at Stockton Manahawkin: A workshop on tax law updates for businesses and individuals will be held noon Feb. 27 at Stockton University Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave., Stafford Township. Stockton Assistant Professor of Business Studies John Boyle will provide a step-by-step presentation on individual tax preparation. Registration is required. Call 609-626-3883.
‘Use of Medical Marijuana Among Older Adults’ presentation: The use of medical marijuana among older adults will be the theme of the Stockton Center on Successful Aging Fourth Friday lecture 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Stockton University in Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave. The use of medical marijuana among adults is on the rise. This course presented by Anne Markel-Crozier, CSW, will provide an overview of the health benefits of medical marijuana in older adults and the legal and ethical issues associated with the use. The event is free and open to the public. To register, call 609-626-6060.
Library hosts 12th annual prom dress drive: The Ocean County Library’s annual prom dress drive will be held through March 13. All branches are accepting gently-used or new prom dresses and tuxedos during regular business hours. The drive will provide formal attire at no charge to middle and high school aged students for their schools’ spring formal events. Accessories, shoes, purses or bridesmaid’s dresses are not needed at this time. Giveaways will take place at the Barnegat Branch, 112 Burr St., from 3 to 8 p.m. April 1 and 2; and at the Little Egg Harbor branch, 290 Mathistown Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. April 7 and 8. You do not have to register for this free event. For more information, call 732-349-6200 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
