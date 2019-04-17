Atlantic
Antique Collectors host bus trip: The Antique Collectors Club will hold its annual bus trip to Philadelphia on April 24 to see the latest exhibit at the Barnes Foundation Museum. Departure will be 9:15 a.m. from Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood. The trip is open to the public. The cost is $40. Admission and a food voucher are included. For information, call 609-634-5094.
Campaign launch party: Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the 2020 presidential election are invited to a launch party 6 p.m. April 27 at the Shore Diner, Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township. The event is hosted by Atlantic County 4 Bernie. Attendees will watch a video of Sanders speaking to his base and can sign up to volunteer on the campaign. Food will be available for purchase, as will bumper stickers, buttons and T-shirts. Email questions to atlanticcounty4bernie@gmail.com. To RSVP, visit act.berniesanders.com/event/Organizing_Kickoff_Main_Attend/266.
Friends of Education gala: The Atlantic County Council of Education Associations will hold its annual event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. May 10 at Seaview Hotel & Golf Resort, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. This year’s honorees are Rita Mack, FACES 4 Autism, OceanFirst Foundation and the Hamilton Township PTA. Tickets are $40 and dinner is included. For tickets, call 609-641-4053 or visit ACCEANews.org.
Cape May
Country Shore Women’s Club 50th anniversary: The Country Shore Women’s Club celebrates its golden anniversary this year and seeks former members and past presidents and board members. For information, call MaryAnn Barile at 609-390-9405 or visit countryshorewc.net.
County Coffee Chat: Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton and Vice Director Len Desiderio will meet with residents for the third installment of the County Coffee Chat, to be held from 9 to 11 a.m. April 25 at the Dunkin’ at 3704 Bayshore Road in North Cape May.
The idea of the event is to provide a causal atmosphere for people to ask questions related to county government. Future dates will be announced. For more information, call 609-463-4331.
Cumberland
Running the Ave 5K: Main Street Vineland and Second Capital Running announce that registration is open for the first sanctioned Running The Ave 5K, to take place in downtown Vineland, starting 9 a.m. June 23. The event will be held rain or shine. Registration is $20 per runner. To register, go to TheAve.biz and go to the event link. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
‘Lynching in America’ workshop: Cumberland County College will host a workshop discussing the history of lynching from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 9 at the George P. Luciano Conference & Events Center, 3322 College Drive, Vineland. The program is free and open to the public. “Lynching in America — The Red Summer of 1919,” is presented by The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition, the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties and Cumberland County College.
It will be led by Robert Holden, a charter member of the South Jersey Holocaust Coalition Board and an educator for 40 years. Registration is required by May 3. For information, call 302-265-3870 or visit HolocaustCoalition.com.
Southern Ocean
Quilters Guild bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will hold its annual fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 23, stopping at Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. Bus pickup points will be at the Forked River rest stop on the Garden State Parkway and the Bay Avenue Community Center in Manahawkin. The cost is $30 for members, $38 for guests. For information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.
OCC open house: Ocean County College will hold its spring open house from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the Toms River campus. Prospective students can participate in activities and meet with members from on-campus clubs. To register to attend, call 732-255-0400, ext. 2960 or visit go.ocean.edu/events.