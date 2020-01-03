Cape May
Grandparent support group meeting: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group’s October meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. Grandchildren are welcome. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Jan. 9. New families are invited to attend. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Cumberland
County Store at the mall: The County Store, a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office, is open to the community at the Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The Maurice River Music monthly salon concerts return Jan. 12 with flutist Kimberly Reighley and cellist Douglas McNames. The program is held at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, visit mauricerivermusic.com.
Southern Ocean
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the Long Beach Island Health Department in Ship Bottom on Jan. 10. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
