Atlantic
Free dental care for children: Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers will host the Give Kids A Smile program on Feb. 7 as a way to provide free dental care to area children who are underserved by insurance. Appointments are available from noon to 6:30 p.m. at SJFMC in Hammonton at 860 S. White Horse Pike, and in Egg Harbor Township at 3003 English Creek Ave. Unit C6. Call 800-486-0131 for patient appointments. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Cape May
Grandparent support group meeting: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group’s February meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. Guest speakers from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Community Outreach Program will discuss how to keep children safe while they are on the internet and using cell phones. Grandchildren are welcome to attend. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Feb. 14. New families are invited to attend. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Cumberland
Cumberland County Legends dinner: The 11th annual Cumberland County Legends event will be held March 28 at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn in Vineland. The 2020 honorees are Austin Gould, Dr. Thomas A. Dwyer and the Trout Family. The event includes dinner and music and benefits the CompleteCare Family Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of CompleteCare Health Network. Tickets are $75. For information, call Karla Laws at 856-391-1127.
