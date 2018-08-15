Atlantic County
Tools for Schools Drive: AMI Foundation’s 10th annual drive to collect school supplies for children runs to Aug. 20. Donations may be dropped off at any AMI location in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties. Blue collection bins are in the reception areas. For a list of needed items, visit atlanticmedicalimaging.com.
Nominations sought for Donald J. Sykes Award: Nominations are being accepted for the Donald J. Sykes Award, named in memory of the former chairman of the Atlantic County Disability Advisory Board and an active community advocate. Nominees must be Atlantic County residents and have a disability as defined by the American with Disabilities Act. All submitted letters will be reviewed for the nominee’s personal qualities, accomplishments and contributions to the community. Individuals of all ages may be nominated. Letters must be postmarked by Aug. 31. For information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 4386.
Atlantic Cape offers aviation courses: Atlantic Cape Community College will offer a variety of courses this fall that are part of the Aviation Studies Associate in Science degree, with the options of becoming a professional pilot or professional helicopter pilot. The fall semester begins Sept. 4. Register online at atlantic.edu/fall or in person from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at any of the college’s three locations: Mays Landing Campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike; the Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd.; and the Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.
Cape May County
Rea’s Farm hosts Lenape Nation for treaty-signing celebration: The public is invited to a Lenape Culture Program from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at Rea’s Farm, 400 Stevens St., West Cape May, to mark the fourth anniversary of the Treaty of Renewed Friendship between the Lenape Indian Tribe and the people that neighbor the Delaware River. The program includes drumming, singing and a Friendship Dance. The celebration continues 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 with live music, food, vendors, games, storytelling and exhibits of Native American culture. It’s free to attend; donations are accepted. For information, call 201-725-4428.
New AMVETS post seeks members: Military veterans are now represented by AMVETS Post 21, serving Cape May County. The group received its charter in June. AMVETS is open to any active or retired member of any branch of service, including National Guard and Reservists, Coast Guard and WWII Merchant Marines. The group meets 9 a.m. on rotating Saturdays at Avalon Links Restaurant in Cape May Court House. Members also are needed for the Ladies Auxiliary Post, which is in the process of forming. For more information, call 540-435-9268 or email amvets21@post.com.
Drone information sessions Atlantic Cape: Atlantic Cape Community College invites anyone interested in learning about drone technology to attend information sessions at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the college’s Cape May County campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. For information, call James Taggart at 609-839-0451 or email jtaggart@atlantic.edu.
Cumberland County
‘Cumberland Stars Light Up the Night’: The public is invited to join Miss Cumberland County Olivia Cruz, Miss Vineland Sarah Layton and Miss NJ Pre-Teen Rylee Howerton for a program showcasing local talent Aug. 19 at the Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave. Doors open 4 p.m.; show begins at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $13; ages 10 and younger are $7. A $3 donation to the Landis Theater is included. Proceeds benefit CASA PRAC, The Challenger League, Love through Laces and The Miss Cumberland County Scholarship Pageant. For information, visit landistheater.com or email lovethroughlaces @gmail.com.
NAMI meeting: NAMI Cumberland County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold its next monthly support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. The meeting will include concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Food truck festival: The second annual Food Truck Festival on The Ave returns to downtown Vineland from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26, rain or shine, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Admission is free. The event will feature almost 20 food trucks, a beer and wine tent, live entertainment, activities for all ages, a fire truck display and games. For information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Ocean County
‘Persecution of the Gypsies During the Holocaust’ lecture: The public is invited to a talk 2 p.m. Aug. 16 about the legal discrimination against German Gypsies and the extermination of their group by the Nazi regime. The talk will be presented by Lillian Hussong, Ph.D. candidate. It will be held at Stockton University’s satellite campus, 712 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited. To register, call 609-626-3883.
Family Night at LBIF: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, invites all ages to a hands-on Touchable Science program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. The program is free to members, and $10 for guests. For information, call 609-494-1241 or visit lbifoundation.org.