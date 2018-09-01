Atlantic
Gilda’s Club hosts lunch and learn: Gilda’s Club South Jersey will host Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials, from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. Sept. 19 at Gilda’s satellite location at the AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center partner, in the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Egg Harbor Township. Kathryn Thomas, supervisor, Oncology Clinical Research, AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, will discuss how clinical trials have led to advances in the field of oncology, including new and improved cancer treatments. Thomas will also explain how and why patients are selected for clinical trials. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a light lunch. RSVP is required. For information, call 609-407-4788.
Plein air event: Artists of any skill level or experience are invited to participate in the second annual plein air event hosted at the Atlantic County Parks System on Sept. 15. The rain date is Sept. 16. Participants will be able to sketch and paint outdoors at any one of the county parks, including Gaskill and Lake Lenape parks in Mays Landing, the park at Estell Manor, Weymouth Furnace, Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park in Atlantic City and the Leeds Point Nature Area in Galloway Township. Participants must register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. at the Atlantic County Park Nature Center, 109 Route 50, Estell Manor, and submit completed artwork by 6:30 p.m. There is a $20 fee to participate. For information, visit aclink.org/parks.
Cape May
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Soroptimists seek award applicants: Soroptimist International of Cape May County is looking for qualified women to apply for this year’s Live Your Dream Award. The award aids women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents. To qualify, an applicant must be enrolled in or accepted to a vocational/skills training program or undergraduate degree. Two $2,000 awards are offered this year. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15. For information, call 609-425-5014 or visit SICMC.com.
Mediation volunteers sought: Cape Mediation Services Inc. seeks volunteers for family and community mediations. The family program assists separating and divorcing couples for formulate a parenting plan for their children. The community program provides services to disputing parties involved in a variety of neighborhood, business or community conflicts. Applicants selected will receive free training at Stockton University, Atlantic City Campus, beginning Sept. 27. For information, call Pam Kaithern, executive director, at 609-463-0323 or email cmcba.ed@gmail.com.