Atlantic
Stockton seeks volunteers for lifestyle and brain health research project: Stockton University needs volunteers between 35 and 64 years of age to participate in a research project on brain health at Stockton University’s Galloway Township campus, 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The goal is to learn more about the physiological changes in the brain that occur during aging and how lifestyle choices serve to protect the brain. The study is comprised of two sessions, each about an hour long. Male and female participants of all races and ethnicities are sought. Participants who are left-handed are also sought. Participants must have no diagnosis of dementia, neurological disorder or traumatic brain injury, and have not experienced more than one concussion. To learn more, call associate Professor Jessica Fleck and the Brain Research Team at 609-626-3444 or visit stockton.edu/brainresearch.
Cape May
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. Information sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 10. The noon to 1 p.m. session will be held at the CASA office, located at 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. The 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. session will be held at the Seaville Fire Company, 36 Route 50, Seaville. For more information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
Cumberland
NAMI support meeting: The Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its next monthly support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. July 16 at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. For more information, please call 856-691-9234.
Ocean
Lotus Project hosts Coffee and Comfort program: The Lotus Project hosts free workshops for those with addictions from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Sunday at The Coffee Nest, inside Artifacts & Company, 100 Long Beach Blvd., Beach Haven. Workshops are free. For information, email thelotusprojectamy@gmail. com.