Atlantic
Gateway Playhouse auditions: Auditions for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights” will be held 7 p.m. Jan. 20 and 21 at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point. All roles are open. Be prepared to sing and dance. Performers need to be at least 16 years old. The performance dates are May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17. For more information, visit foolmoontheatre.org and on Facebook@foolmoontheatre.
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call Jackie Becker at 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com,
Cumberland
Potassium iodide tablets available: The Cumberland County Department of Health will hold a Potassium Iodide (KI) tablet distribution event from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Greenwich Township Municipal Building, 1000 Ye Greate St. Residents of Stow Creek and Greenwich who live within the 10-mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Station should have a supply of potassium iodide tablets in their home. KI tablets distributed previously had an expiration date of December 2019. In an emergency situation, there will be a public distribution site for anyone who has not been able to collect his or her potassium iodide tablets. For information, call 856-327-7602 or visit ccdoh.org.
Southern Ocean
Help for veterans: Military veterans living in the county are invited to an information session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24-26 at the American Legion Post 129, 2025 Church Road, Toms River. American Legion staff will be available to discuss veterans’ benefits, the Legion’s legislative efforts and membership opportunities. A veterans service officer will be available to discuss claims and other benefits questions. For information, call 732-604-8326.
