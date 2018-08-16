Atlantic County
Atlantic Cape offers aviation courses: Atlantic Cape Community College will offer a variety of courses this fall that are part of the Aviation Studies Associate in Science degree, with the options of becoming a professional pilot or professional helicopter pilot. The fall semester begins Sept. 4. Register online at atlantic.edu/fall or in person from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at any of the college’s three locations: Mays Landing Campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike; the Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd.; and the Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.
Cape May County
New AMVETS post seeks members: Military veterans are now represented by AMVETS Post 21, serving Cape May County. The group received its charter in June. AMVETS is open to any active or retired member of any branch of service, including National Guard and Reservists, Coast Guard and WWII Merchant Marines. The group meets 9 a.m. on rotating Saturdays at Avalon Links Restaurant in Cape May Court House. Members also are needed for the Ladies Auxiliary Post, which is in the process of forming. For more information, call 540-435-9268 or email amvets21@post.com.
Cumberland County
‘Cumberland Stars Light Up the Night’: The public is invited to join Miss Cumberland County Olivia Cruz, Miss Vineland Sarah Layton and Miss NJ Pre-Teen Rylee Howerton for a program showcasing local talent Aug. 19 at the Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave. Doors open 4 p.m.; show begins at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $13; ages 10 and younger are $7. Proceeds benefit CASA PRAC, The Challenger League, Love through Laces and The Miss Cumberland County Scholarship Pageant. Ocean County
Register for fall classes at OCC: Registration for the fall term at Ocean County College is underway. Evening, weekend and online classes are offered. For more information, call 732-255-0304 or visit ocean.edu.