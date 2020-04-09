Atlantic
Deadline extended for Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship: High school seniors have until May 15 to submit applications for the Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship. Applicants must be planning to enroll as full-time students in an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university for the fall 2020 semester. Nominees must demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in the community and financial need. For application criteria and more information, call Donna Vecere, director of marketing, at 609-572-7362, or email dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. Most needed are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Cape May
Vendors wanted for 2020 county fair: The Cape May County 4-H Foundation is seeking vendors for this summer's 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 16, 17 and 18 at the 4-H fairgrounds, 355 Court House–South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Applications are available for commercial and food concessions, nonprofit fundraisers or educational displays. Fees include basic electricity and start at $130. Applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information, call Lisa at 609-780-3088 or email cmc4hfairvendors@gmail.com.
Cumberland
Food insecurity funds available to nonprofits: The M25 Initiative Board of Trustees has established a Food Insecurity Fund to assist faith-based organizations and nonprofits in addressing growing food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding can be used to provide direct assistance to at-risk and food-insecure residents of Cumberland County. Groups need to submit an application by Friday. For more information, call 844-M25-HOPE or email info@m25initiative.org.
‘Dine the Ave’ gift card giveaway: Forty individuals will each win a $25 card to any of 18 restaurants in the monthlong Dine the Ave Restaurant Gift Card Giveaway, organized by Main Street Vineland in cooperation with New Jersey’s Heartland and with sponsorship by Century Savings Bank. The new promotion encourages support for downtown Vineland restaurants, organizers said. Most of the participating restaurants offer takeout or use delivery services. For more information on how to enter, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz or facebook.com/ mainstreetvineland.
Southern Ocean
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters that was originally scheduled for April 30 has been changed to Sept. 24, organizers announced. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
