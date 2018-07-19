Atlantic
Free skin cancer screenings at area beaches: Shore Medical Center and the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health, along with area dermatological practitioners, are offering free full-body skin cancer screenings at beach locations throughout the summer. In addition to the screening, participants will receive skin cancer prevention education from members of the coalition. Screenings will be held: July 21: Longport S. 35th Avenue Gazebo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Aug. 5: Ventnor Newport Avenue Gazebo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more, call 609-653-3923 or visit capeatlantic-coalition.org.
VIM seeks volunteers: Volunteers in Medicine needs volunteers to help staff its free health care clinic in the Family Service Association building at English Creek Road in Egg Harbor Township. Administrative and medical volunteers are needed. For information, call 609-867-6384. or email volunteerac @vimsj.org.
Tools for Schools Drive: AMI Foundation’s 10th annual drive to collect school supplies for children runs from July 23 to Aug. 20. Donations may be dropped off at all AMI locations in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties. Blue collection bins are in the reception areas. For a list of needed items, visit atlanticmedicalimaging.com.
Cumberland
Library offers County Store Night: The county library will offer services at the County Store in the Cumberland Mall in Vineland from 4 to 7 p.m. July 26. Library staff will be available for assistance. The County Store is a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s office. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.