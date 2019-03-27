Atlantic
Project Prom 2019: Students in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties are invited to browse through donated prom dresses and accessories during the Project Prom 2019 event hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and other local volunteers. The event provides an option for less fortunate high school students in the area and will take place at Kensington Furniture, 200 Tilton Road, Northfield on the following dates: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7; and 2 to 6 p.m. April 8. For more information, call Rene Kane at 609-703-8592 or email renekane13@gmail.com or visit ProjectPromAC.com.
Atlantic City High School Hall of Fame ceremony: The Atlantic City High School Hall of Fame Association will honor the 2019 inductees during a ceremony at 2 p.m. May 18. The ceremony will be held at the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University. Admission is $5. For more information, call Jay Hurley, president of ACHS Athletic Hall of Fame Association, at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Cape May
4-H equine clinic returns: The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic will be held April 6 and 7. The clinic is open to all horse and pony owners in Cape May County. Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will go to farms and boarding stables, offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses without the normal farm call fee. The deadline for registration is March 29. For information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only.
Cumberland
13th annual Run for Aaron: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties will hold its Run for Aaron fundraiser April 6 beginning at 10 a.m. The 5K run and 1-mile walk will begin at the Saint Padre Pio Parish at 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland. Participants should arrive by 9 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Aaron Ploch Memorial Scholarship Fund and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties. The registration fee is $20 for the run, $15 for the walk. Registration ends April 4. The event will take place rain or shine. To register, visit run4aaron.com.
Southern Ocean
Prom dress drive: All branches of the Ocean County Library are collecting new or gently used formal dresses and tuxedos to donate to area high school students who need something to wear to spring proms. Donations will be accepted through April 1. For information, call any branch library.