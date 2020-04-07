Atlantic
Deadline extended for Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship: High school seniors have until May 15 to submit applications for the Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship. Applicants must be planning to enroll as full-time students in an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university for the fall 2020 semester. Nominees must demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in the community and financial need. For application criteria and more information, call Donna Vecere at 609-572-7362 or email dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
MBCA Scholarship Foundation applications: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association is accepting student scholarship and outstanding educator applications online by clicking on scholarships at mbcanj.com. All application materials must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. April 17 to the MBCA Offices, 1616 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For more information, call Alex Marino, scholarship co‐chair, at alex.marino@Stocktonedu.com.
Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed: The ACWHF announced the 2020 induction ceremony has been rescheduled to June 25 at the Atlantic City Country Club, One Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. All reservations already made will be honored for the new date. For information, call Melissa Phillips at 609-204-0600 or email SWAPforrent@yahool.com.
Masons offer scholarship: Justice Lodge of Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM announces scholarship money is available to graduating seniors and students already attending college. To be eligible, the applicant must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a member belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The student must show academic achievement, financial need and good character with recommendations. The application is available at trinityjusticelodge79.com. The deadline to submit is April 16. For more information, call Eliot Friedland at 609-829-2786 or Bruce Peskoe at 609-484-9800.
Cumberland
Food insecurity funds available to nonprofits: The M25 Initiative Board of Trustees has established a Food Insecurity Fund to assist faith-based organizations and nonprofits in addressing growing food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding can be used to provide direct assistance to at-risk and food-insecure residents of Cumberland County. Groups need to submit an application by April 10. For more information, call 844-M25-HOPE or email info@m25initiative.org.
Cape May
Cooperative Extension office closed: All Rutgers Cooperative Extension classes and activities are postponed through May 31, officials announced. The date is tentative and will be updated as additional information is available. For questions about community services or programs, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3601.
