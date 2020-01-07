Atlantic
Shabbat Shir MLK service at Beth Israel: The community is invited for an evening of worship and song in celebration of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. Choirs and clergy from local places of worship will take part in the Kabbalat Shabbat service. The evening will begin with a wine and cheese reception, followed by a service at 6 p.m. led by Rabbi David M. Weis and Cantor Larisa Averbakh of Beth Israel. Choirs will perform songs of freedom, justice and unity. Special guests include Pastor Willie Francois and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church choir, Pastor John Howard and the New Hope Baptist Church choir and Imam Amin Muhammad of Masjid Muhammad. Members from the Stockton Oratorio Society and Unitarian Universalist Congregation will join the Beth Israel choir in song. For more information, visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.
Cape May
Rabies vaccinations for pets: The Cape May County Department of Health offers free or low-cost rabies shots for pets. For more information, call 609-465-1311. Upcoming municipal rabies clinics include: Dennis Township — 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25, Municipal Complex, 571 Petersburg Road, Dennisville; Ocean City — 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 25, 5th Street Fire House, 551 Asbury Avenue; Upper Township —1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25, Shore Veterinary Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville; Middle Township — 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 8, MLK Center, 207 W. Main St., Whitesboro; Upper Township — 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22, Shore Veterinary Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville; Woodbine — 10 a.m. to noon March 7, Woodbine Ambulance Building, DeHirsch Avenue; West Cape May — 4 to 5 p.m. March 12, Public Works, 732 Broadway; Sea Isle City — 10 to 11 a.m. March 21, Old Public School, 4501 Park Road; Lower Township — 9 to 11 a.m. April 4, Public Works Yard, 771 Seashore Road, Erma; Middle Township — 2 to 3 p.m. May 2 and Sept. 26, Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House.
