Atlantic
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. Information sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 10. The afternoon session will be held at the CASA office, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. The early evening session will be held at the Seaville Fire Company, 36 Route 50, Seaville. For more information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
ACUA Garden Talk: The Atlantic County Master Gardeners will host a free, educational Garden Talk inside the Atlantic County Utilities Authority Community Garden from 6 to 7:45 p.m. July 19 at 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. The topic will be Compost and Beneficial Insects. For more information, call 609-272-6934 or go to ACUA.com.
Free skin cancer screenings at area beaches: Shore Medical Center and the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health, along with area dermatological practitioners, are offering free full-body skin cancer screenings at beach locations throughout the summer. In addition to the screening, participants will receive skin cancer prevention education from members of the coalition. Screenings will be held: July 14: Cape May Convention Hall, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; July 15: Sea Isle City Pavilion, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; July 21: Longport S. 35th Avenue Gazebo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Aug. 5: Ventnor Newport Avenue Gazebo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more, call 609-653-3923 or visit capeatlanticcoalition.org.
Cape May
2018 4-H Fair: The annual 4-H fair runs July 19-21 at the 4-H fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Public hours for the fair are noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The Chicken Bar-B-Que starts at 5 p.m. nightly. Fair admission is free. For a schedule of events, visit cmc4h.com.
Free services for senior adults: The county offers senior and wellness centers available at no cost to residents. The facilities are at the Ocean City Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.; the Upper Township Senior & Wellness Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road, Palermo; the North Wildwood Senior Center, 10th Street and Central Avenue; and the Lower Cape Senior Center, 2612 Bayshore Road, Villas. All centers are open Monday through Friday during the day and offer games, coffee, nutrition, conversation and exercise. Lunch is served daily at each site at 11:30 a.m. if you make a reservation the day before. For more information, call 609-399-0055 for Ocean City, 609-390-9409 for Upper Township, 609-729-5611 for North Wildwood and 609-886-5161 for Villas. Transportation to either site is available. Call the Cape May County Fare-Free Transportation Office at 609-889-3700.
Cumberland
NAMI support meeting: The Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its next monthly support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. July 16 at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. For more information, please call 856-691-9234.
Library offers County Store Night: The county library will offer services at the County Store in the Cumberland Mall in Vineland from 4 to 7 p.m. July 26. Library staff will be available for assistance and residents may return library materials or arrange to pick up materials there. The County Store is a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office. Services offered include passports, passport photos, notary services, business name registration, veterans cards and elections. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.