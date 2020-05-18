Atlantic
Atlantic Cape Community College offers Workforce Development Webinars: Atlantic Cape’s Workforce Development Division is offering a variety of certification, certificate, and professional training programs to support the residents and businesses of Atlantic and Cape May counties. Free informational sessions to discuss these programs are now being offered. Webinars will take place various days and times through May 21. Registration is free. For more information, visit Atlantic.edu/FreeWebinars.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month: The Freeholder Boards of Atlantic and Cape May counties recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The resolution was sponsored and supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness and NAMI of Atlantic/Cape May. NAMI, a national organization, provides free programs of support, education and advocacy for families and those affected by mental illness. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or 215-327-7940 or visit NAMIAC.org.Cape May
How to Grow Small Fruits at Home virtual workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will host a free virtual workshop, via Webex at 10 a.m. May 21. Participants will learn about growing strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and grapes, proper planting and pruning techniques. For more information, visit capemay.njaes. rutgers.edu.
Memorial Day service canceled: Organizers announced this year’s Memorial Day service at Godfrey Memorial Park in Seaville is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrates National Safe Boating Week: In recognition of National Safe Boating Week 2020 through May 25, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Auxiliary has released a series of safe boating tips to encourage and promote safe boating practices and to save lives on the water. Tips and information about life jackets, vessel safety checks, safe boating, paddlecrafts rules and regulation, navigation rules, marine weather, booze and boating and environmental safety are available at cgaux.org.
Cumberland
“Shop Local, Shop Safe” campaign: Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce are partnering in a new campaign to support downtown Vineland businesses with 200 yard signs promoting local businesses and employees. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Southern Ocean
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters is postponed until Sept. 24. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
