Atlantic / Cape May / Cumberland
‘Mission Backpack 2019’: Townsquare Media will team with Village ShopRite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 to help prepare Atlantic County students in need for the upcoming school year. The community can bring donations of backpacks stuffed with school supplies to ShopRite of Absecon, White Horse Pike, Absecon; ShopRite of English Creek, English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township; and ShopRite of Somers Point, Bethel Road, Somers Point. Townsquare Media’s local radio stations will broadcast live from all three locations. If you are a school in need of backpacks, email Dvecere@cooperlevenson.com with the subject line “Mission Backpack 2019.”
‘Be An Angel Day’: Angelic Health Palliative & Hospice Care will host its annual Be An Angel Day, treating the community, especially healthcare workers, firefighters, police and EMS, to free ice cream at locations throughout South Jersey from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 22. The Mr. Softee ice cream truck will be at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, Inspira Network Hospitals in Vineland, Bridgeton, Salem and Woodbury, and Jefferson Health Care Center in Sewell. The day was created in 1993 to encourage people to help others. For more information, call 609-822-7979 or visit Angelic.Health.
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will make stops in South Jersey communities in August. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729. The schedule is: Atlantic County — Aug. 27: Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township; Cape May County — Aug. 28: Big Timberlake RV Camping Resort in Cape May Court House; Cumberland County — Aug. 23: Agro Merchants Group in Vineland.
Southern Ocean
‘The Bystander: Then and Now’: Discover the role of the bystander in the Holocaust and other genocidal acts from the beginning of the 20th century at a free lecture from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at Stockton University at Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave. The lecture will be led by Stockton adjunct faculty member Steven Marcus, coordinator of the Holocaust and Genocide Dual Credit Consortia. Light refreshments will be provided. To register to attend, call 609-626-6060.
Resorts Casino bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club hosts a monthly bus trip to Resorts Casino on the third Monday of each month from March to November. The bus leaves the Beach Haven Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West in Manahawkin at 10:15 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and includes bus transportation and $30 casino credit. All are welcome. For reservations, call 609-597-5222.