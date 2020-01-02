Atlantic
David M. Rizzotte Jr. scholarship application: The Atlantic County Board of Agriculture seeks applicants for the David M. Rizzotte Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be given to an Atlantic County high school senior or first year college student who will be attending a university, college or technical school in the fall of 2020 in pursuit of a career in production agriculture/horticulture, with studies including but not limited to farm business management and marketing, agricultural engineering, agronomy, crop and soil sciences, entomology, plant pathology, horticulture, animal/equine science, veterinary medicine, or food science. Applications are due by March 27. For more information and requirements, call 609-625-0056 or visit atlantic-county.org.
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call Jackie Becker at 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at various locations throughout the county in January. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729. The schedule is: Jan. 6 — ShopRite in Hammonton; Jan. 9 — Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, English Creek, Egg Harbor Township; Jan. 13 — ShopRite in Somers Point; Jan. 20 — Acme in Ventnor; Jan. 22 — Atlantic County Health Department, Northfield; Jan. 23 — Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Egg Harbor Township; Jan. 27 — Atlantic City Townehouse, Atlantic City.
Cape May
Grandparent support group meeting: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group’s October meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. Temerity Berry will talk about adverse childhood effects (ACES). Grandchildren are welcome. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Jan. 9. New families are invited to attend. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
Cumberland
County Store at the mall: The County Store, a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office, is open to the community at the Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Services offered include passports, passport photos, notary services, business name registration, veterans cards and voter registration. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.
