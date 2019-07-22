Atlantic
AMI Tools for Schools drive: The AMI Foundation is conducting its 11th annual Tools for Schools supply drive through Aug. 16th at all AMI locations in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Monmouth counties. Blue collection baskets have been placed in the reception areas. Requested school supplies include pencils, erasers, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, crayons, colored markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, highlighters and soft pencil cases. The collected supplies and book bags will be delivered to elementary schools throughout the area in late August. For more information, visit atlanticmedicalimaging.com.
Cape May
New bike brochure available: The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee of Cape May announces the availability of “Explore Cape May Island, NJ, by Bicycle!” The eight-fold brochure opens up to a bicyclist’s safety routing map running through three municipalities on the island: Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point. The map is available at the Cape May Chamber Welcome Center and various businesses throughout town, Cape May Convention Hall and at CapeMayCity.com and CapeMayChamber.com. For more information, call 609-884-9565.
Cumberland
‘Pop-Up’ Play Street programs: The Play Streets program for children takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 26 at Sixth Street, between Landis Avenue and Elmer Street. Activities include a water relay, whiffle ball, Horizon Blender Bike, basketball and a DJ. Snacks are provided. The block will be closed to traffic on those days. The event is free to attend. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Southern Ocean
Night Out to End Homelessness: Family Promise of Southern Ocean County is holding its annual night of dancing and dining from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 26 at Calloway’s Restaurant, 597 Route 9, Staffordville. The event includes a buffet dinner, live music, 50/50 and basket raffles. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 ages 2 to 10. Proceeds benefit homeless families and children. For more information, call 609-994-3317 or visit FamilyPromiseSOC.org.
County Connection Van: Stop by and visit the Mobile County Connection van at the Little Egg Harbor Branch Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30. The Mobile County Connection provides many of the same services available at the County Connection at the Ocean County Mall. Staff will also be available to answer questions about senior services, veterans services and other programs and services funded by the Board of Freeholders. The library is at 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-294-1197.
World War II memoir talk: Stockton Adjunct Professor of Gerontology Gina Maguire will share her grandfather Nick Venturella’s life story at 11 a.m. July 30 at Stockton University at Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave., Stafford Township. Maguire compiled a memoir for Venturella, “It Was Fate: A War, A Massacre, A Romance,” which will be available for purchase at the event. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. To register to attend, call 609-626-3883.
OCC Education Center hosts open house: If you want to know about the opportunities available to attend college, check out the open house and enrollment day at Ocean County College’s Southern Education Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at 195 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. New, returning and potential transfer students are welcome. Advance registration is requested. For information, call 732-255-0400, ext. 2960 or visit go.ocean.edu/events.