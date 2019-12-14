Atlantic
Volunteers needed on Christmas Day: Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township is looking for local residents who are available to volunteer a few hours on Dec. 25 so that employees may be with their families for the holiday. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Shifts are available during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If interested, email Missy Rundio at rundiom@seashoregardens.org.
Ken the Magician show at Lake Lenape Park catering hall: Join Ken the Magician for an entertaining show for all ages. Ken uses his 35 years of experience to provide magic and comedy with plenty of audience participation. Ken will perform his show on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Lake Lenape Park catering hall, 753 Park Road, Mays Landing. The hour-long show, sponsored by the Atlantic County Division of Parks, will begin promptly at 3:30 p.m. The show is free, but registration is required by calling 609-625-1897 or emailing pleis_kathleen@aclink.org.
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call Jackie Becker at 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com
Cape May
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call Cape Assist at 609-522-5960 to request an intake or if you would like more information, email Sandy@capeassist.org. Cape Assist is located at 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. Must be a resident of New Jersey and 18 years or older. For more information, visit CapeAssist.org.
Cumberland
Big Brothers Big Sisters needs male volunteers: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties has an urgent need for male mentors with an associate degree, or higher, who would like to be matched with high school students taking part in the BBBS Mentor2.0 program. The program provides students with the leadership, career and social skills needed to graduate high school college ready. The basic mentor requirements for the program include: Mentors must be at least 21 years of age and hold an associate degree or higher; maintain a reliable internet connection; commit to mentoring for at least one year; commit to sending one weekly message on an interesting topic that Mentor2.0 provides through the platform; commit to meeting a mentee once every four weeks for two hours at a Mentor2.0 facilitated event; and agree to only communicate and meet within the above framework, for curriculum focus and program fidelity. If you are interested, call Tygh Powell at 856-692-0916 or email tpowell@southjerseybigs.org.
Southern Ocean
Singing Santa Holiday Show: The Pinelands Cultural Society will present its holiday show Dec. 14 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. Doors open 6 p.m. and bands perform from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Santa will a lead a Christmas sing-along during the 8 p.m. set, with all the children as part of his band. There will be a gift for children 11 years and younger. Gifts and special holiday food may be purchased. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children. All proceeds will benefit the Pinelands Cultural Society and the Albert Music Hall Scholarship Fund. For information, visit www.alberthall.org
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will offer screenings are for women ages 40 and older with no current or past breast issues at the OHI Health Center in Little Egg Harbor Township on Dec. 20. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
