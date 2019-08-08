AMI mobile mammography van schedule
The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will make stops in South Jersey communities in August. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hourse and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
The schedule is:
Atlantic County
Aug. 9: AtlantiCare HealthPlex barbecue event at Atlantic City’s Pop Lloyd Stadium; Aug. 16: ShopRite of Hammonton; Aug. 27: Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township;
Cape May County
Aug. 12: Acme of Cape May Court House; Aug. 28: Big Timberlake RV Camping Resort in Cape May Court House;
Cumberland County
Aug. 23: Agro Merchants Group in Vineland.