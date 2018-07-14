Atlantic
Mobile mammography van schedule for July: TheAMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will visit the following sites to provide breast cancer screenings for women: July 17 — Puerto Rican Action Committee of Southern New Jersey, Texas Avenue, Atlantic City; July 19 — Southern Jersey Family Medicine, Atlantic City; July 20 — Puerto Rican Action Committee of Southern New Jersey, Vineland; and July 24 — Atlantic County Health Services, Northfield. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For information and specific hours, call the scheduling department at 609-677-9729 or visit amifoundation.net.
Free Outdoor Yoga: Shore Medical Center is teaming up with Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness to offer a free Gentle Flow Yoga class on the lawn at the medical center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 31 in Somers Point. Free parking is available in the open lot at Medical Center Way and Bay Avenue. Participants should bring their own mat or beach towel and water. For more information, call 609-653-3671.
Cape May
2018 4-H Fair: The annual 4-H fair runs from noon to 9 p.m. July 19 and 20 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 21 at the 4-H fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. The chicken barbecue is held 5 p.m. nightly. Fair admission is free. For a schedule of events, visit cmc4h.com.
New farmers market: The inaugural Atlantic Cape Community College farmers market runs from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30 at the college’s campus at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. For visitor and vendor information, call Mari Zgombic at 609-463-3619 or visit atlantic.edu/capemay.
Cumberland
NAMI support meeting: The Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its next monthly support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. July 16 at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Ocean
“Philadelphia in a Day”: John Boyle, assistant professor of business studies at Stockton University, will present a lecture 2 p.m. July 24 at the Manahawkin satellite campus at 712 E. Bay Ave. Topics will include places to visit, eat, historic sites, museums, music venues, theaters, restaurants, cafes and other interesting places. Light refreshments will be served. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-626-3883.