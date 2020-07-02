Atlantic
MBCA mixer canceled: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association Scholarship Foundation’s annual Summer Mixer & Silent Auction will not be held this year due to COVID-19 limitations, organizers said. The scholarship fundraiser will resume next year. For more information or to make a donation, visit mbcanj.com.
NAMI online meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic and Cape May counties will host its next Family Support Group at 7 p.m. July 6 via Zoom. To register, email namiacm.aek@gmail.com. Registrants will then receive an email with the Zoom video-audio link and call-in information. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or 215-327-7940 or visit namiac.org.
Stockton conducting COVID-19 impact survey: Stockton University faculty are collaborating on a research study on public response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has shaped the lives of people around the world. The researchers are looking for a broad range of people 18 and older to take an online survey. It should take about 20 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous, and participants can withdraw from the survey at any time. Fifty $10 Amazon gift cards will be awarded to participants who complete the survey. Those who wish to participate in the drawing are asked to provide an email address for notification. For more informtion, call 609-626-3530 or email manish.madan@stockton.edu.
Kid-friendly food drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union has teamed up with other area credit unions to collect donations of kid-friendly food through July 31 to help fill the shelves of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch. The most needed items are peanut butter and jelly, canned pastas and soups, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix, granola bars, fruit cups, pudding cups, snack boxes of raisins and cranberries and juice boxes. Donations can be dropped off at Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branches located at 1434 New Road in Northfield, 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township and 3301 Route 9 South in the Rio Grande Plaza. For more information, call 888-322-2848.
Cape May
Lazarus House launches fundraising campaign: Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry and the Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel is conducting a “Keep ‘Em Warm, Keep ‘Em Dry” campaign to fund major repairs to their building at Burk and Pacific avenues in Wildwood. The goal is to raise $75,000 to fund the repair or replacement of a four-roof system that covers the chapel and food pantry, plus rebuild the boiler system and replace the deteriorating steeple on the chapel with a new one that will be music-filled and illuminated. Lazarus House is open for services from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For information, call 609-522-1500. Donations may be made to: Lazarus House, P.O. Box 1792, Wildwood, NJ 08260, or visit lazarushouseministries.org.
Cumberland
“Peace On Earth” theme of annual Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland announced “Peace on Earth” will be the theme of this year’s annual Christmas parade along Landis Avenue. The date is Nov. 28. The rain date is Nov. 29. To promote the theme of peace and calm during these turbulent times, floats this year are to be decorated to honor people in history who have worked to spread peace, such as Jesus, Moses, Mahatma Gandhi, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Teresa, organizers said. For float registration and vendor applications, visit theave.biz. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks volunteers for mentor program: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties is looking for active or retired teachers to become mentors in the Mentor2.0 program, matching high school juniors with a college-educated mentor to help students through their senior year and transition into college or other post-secondary pathways. For more information, visit southjerseybigs.as.me/mentortoday.
Southern Ocean
Albert Music Hall concert: The Pinelands Cultural Society will hold a free outdoor concert with live bands from 5 to 9 p.m. July 18 at the Waretown Lake Pavilion, 182 Wells Mills Road, Ocean Township. Light refreshments may be purchased. Bring a lawn chair and face covering. Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing. For information, visit alberthall.org or facebook.com/ albertmusichall.
