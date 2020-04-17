Atlantic
Hafetz and Assoc. employees give to JFS: Hafetz and Associates insurance agency contributed $10,000 to the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties COVID-19 Relief Fund. The funds were raised through an employee collection. The JFS Village by the Shore services include Kosher Meals on Wheels, transportation to doctor’s appointments, virtual socialization and grocery delivery to about 200 senior residents. For information about donations, call Beth Joseph at 609-822-7409 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
South Jersey Jazz Society scholarship: The South Jersey Jazz Society’s annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award is available to middle and high school students. The scholarship provides an opportunity for aspiring student musicians to work one on one with a professional jazz educator. The scholarship is open to students in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties. To apply, submit a statement of no more than 100 words explaining why the applicant feels he/she deserves to receive the scholarship. An MP3 or CD sample of his/her work along with a letter of recommendation from a jazz educator must accompany Applications are due by June 1. Selection will be made by July 15. For information, call 609-927-6677 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.
Mental Health Association in Atlantic County providing new ‘virtual’ groups: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has rolled out its “Virtual Community Wellness Center” with a calendar containing new and existing groups, provided Monday through Friday with morning, afternoon and evening hours. The virtual groups replace in-person support group meetings that were offered until recently when social distancing was required. Any virtual group can be accessed by computer, landline or cell phone. The agency is offering meetings focused on coping skills, relaxation and employment recovery. All meetings are free. For more information, call 609-652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Deadline extended for Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship: High school seniors have until May 15 to submit applications for the Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship. Applicants must be planning to enroll as full-time students in an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university for the fall 2020 semester. Nominees must demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in the community and financial need. For application criteria and more information, call Donna Vecere at 609-572-7362 or email dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Cape May
4-H Fair canceled: The Cape May County 4-H Foundation announced this summer’s 2020 4-H Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 directives. Foundation directors and 4-H staff are working to create socially distanced fair experiences for 4-H youth such as 4-H Fair project judging, horse and livestock contests and the annual livestock market auction, all done virtually, according to a recent news release. A mini fair is being planned for the fall on the 4-H fairgrounds. For up to date information about the 4-H Youth Development Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. For more information, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
Southern Ocean
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters that was originally scheduled for April 30 has been changed to Sept. 24, organizers announced. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
