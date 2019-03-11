Atlantic
Friends of Education gala: The Atlantic County Council of Education Associations will hold its annual event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. May 10 at Seaview Hotel & Golf Resort, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. This year’s honorees are Rita Mack, FACES 4 Autism, OceanFirst Foundation and the Hamilton Township PTA. Tickets are $40 and dinner is included. For tickets, call 609-641-4053 or visit ACCEANews.org.
Masonic scholarship available: Justice Lodge/Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM) has scholarship money available to graduating seniors and students already attending college. To be eligible, the applicant must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a Mason belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The applicant must show academic achievement, financial need and good character with recommendations. Submissions must be received by April 16. For a copy of the application, visit trinityjusticelodge79.com. For information, call Eliot Friedland at 609-829-2786 or Bruce Peskoe at 609-484-9800.
Cape May
Country Shore Women’s Club 50th anniversary: The Country Shore Women’s Club celebrates its golden anniversary this year and seeks former members and past presidents and board members. For information, call MaryAnn Barile at 609-390-9405.
Cumberland
Free tax prep service: United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the Campaign for Working Families offers a volunteer income tax assistance program for eligible county residents. Individuals and families earning $55,000 or less are eligible to receive assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 78 W. Park Ave., Suite 12, Vineland. For more information, visit UnitedForImpact.org/VITA or CWFPhilly.org.
Ocean
Healthy Aging series: Stockton University’s Manahawkin campus at 712 E. Bay Ave., Stafford Township, will host a free four-week Healthy Aging series covering different geriatric topics. Sessions will be held March 21 and 28 and April 4 and 11. All programs begin at 2:30 p.m. and are open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. To register, call 609-626-3883.