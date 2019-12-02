Atlantic
Volunteers needed on Christmas Day: Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township is looking for local residents who are available to volunteer a few hours on Dec. 25. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Shifts are available during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If interested, email Missy Rundio at rundiom@seashore- gardens.org.
Cape May
Kids’ Holiday Palooza: Cape May County’s 4-H Youth Development Program will hold a holiday-themed event for youth in kindergarten through third grade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center located on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Parents may leave their children with 4-H while they go shopping. The event will provide five hours of activities, including lunch and an afternoon holiday movie. The program is open to all children, you do not have to be in 4-H to attend. The cost to attend is $20 per child. To register, call 609- 465-5115, ext. 3607 or visit cmc4h.com.
Cumberland
Big Brothers Big Sisters needs male volunteers: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties has an urgent need for male mentors with an associate degree, or higher, who would like to be matched with high school students taking part in the BBBS Mentor2.0 program. The program provides students with the leadership, career and social skills needed to graduate high school college ready. If you are interested in being a mentor, call Tygh Powell at 856-692-0916.
Southern Ocean
Singing Santa Holiday Show: The Pinelands Cultural Society will present its holiday show Dec. 14 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. Doors open 6 p.m. and bands perform from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Santa will lead a Christmas sing-along during the 8 p.m. set. There will be a gift for children 11 years and younger. Gifts and special holiday food may be purchased. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children. For information, visit alberthall.org.
