Atlantic
DINA Arts Scholarships nominations sought: Atlantic City’s Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting applications for the 2019-20 DINA Award scholarships and grants. Applications may be submitted through June 15. The grants and scholarships are open to students and teachers in South Jersey who are enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields. Interested applicants will find the application at schultz-hill.org, under the DINA Award tab.
Greenidge Funeral Homes offers scholarships: Atlantic County students who identify as either Native American, African American, Hispanic or Asian American and are enrolled or accepted at Boston University’s Sargent College, Mercer County Community College, Funeral Service Program, Morehouse, Morgan State, Rowan, Syracuse, Temple or West Virginia State universities and have a GPA of 3.10 or better are invited to apply for a scholarship offered by Greenidge Funeral Homes and the Greenidge family. The deadline to apply is July 1. For more details, call 609-345-6305.
Cape May
Mosquito presentation: Kyle Rossner, entomologist with the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control, will discuss the basics of mosquito biology and how the department works to monitor and manage mosquito populations throughout the county. The presentation will be followed by an open discussion and Q&A and will take place at the Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 31. For more information, call 609-463-6386 or visit Events.CMCLibrary.org.
4-H Fair: The Cape May County 4-H Fair Foundation seeks vendors for the 2019 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 18-20. This is the fair’s 50th anniversary and will be held on the fairgrounds at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Three-day commercial vendor fees include basic electricity and start at $130. A one-day vendor permit is available for $75. Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
Cumberland
Bus trip to view new Holocaust exhibit in NYC: The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition, the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties and the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education will host a trip June 13 to the Neue Galerie at the Museum of Jewish Heritage for “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” The exhibit contains over 700 original objects and 400 photographs from over 20 worldwide institutions and museums. The trip is open to educators and the public. The bus will leave the Luciano Conference & Events Center at Cumberland County College, 3322 College Drive, Vineland, at 7:30 a.m. sharp. The bus will return to the college by approximately 9:30 p.m. Reservations are limited. To register, send a $75 nonrefundable payment to The Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties, 1015 E. Park Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360.
Running the Ave 5K: Main Street Vineland and Second Capital Running announce that registration is open for the first sanctioned Running The Ave 5K, to take place in downtown Vineland, starting 9 a.m. June 23. The event will be held rain or shine. Medals will be awarded in different categories. Registration is $20 per runner. To register, go to TheAve.biz and go to the event link. Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of Vineland’s historic downtown. For more information, call 856-794-8653.