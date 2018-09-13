Atlantic
Mitzvah Zecher Avot service: The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University will hold a Mitzvah Zecher Avot cemetery service for Holocaust survivors and their families 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Rodof Shalom Cemetery, Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. The service – the good deed of remembering family – is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. For information, call 609-652-4699.
Call for artists: Galloway Cultural Arts will host the fourth and final show for 2018, “Chilling Out.” Artists may drop off their works from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. Entry is $5 per piece for members, $10 per piece for nonmembers. All entries must be properly framed and ready to hang. Nudes will not be accepted. The show runs through Jan. 19. For more information, visit GallowayCulturalArts.org.
Cape May
Guest speaker at Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meeting: Commissioner Carole Johnson, New Jersey Department of Human Services, will be the guest speaker at the Sept. 19 meeting of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group. The free information session will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend, however, advanced registration is required by Sept. 14. For information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Soroptimists seek award applicants: Soroptimist International of Cape May County is looking for qualified women to apply for this year’s Live Your Dream Award. The award aids women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents. Two $2,000 awards are offered this year. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15. For information, call Denise Shuler 609-425-5014 or visit SICMC.com.
Cumberland
County Store at the mall: The County Store, a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office, is open to the community at the Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Services offered include passports, passport photos, notary services, business name registration, veterans cards and voter registration. The county library also offers assistance and some services from 4 to 7 p.m. most Thursdays. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.
Ocean
Resorts Casino bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club hosts a bus trip to Atlantic City from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. third Mondays of the month. The public is welcome. The bus departs from the Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West, Stafford Township. The cost is $25. For more information, call 609-597-5222 or 609-978-5025.