Atlantic
AMI Tools for Schools drive: The AMI Foundation is conducting its 11th annual Tools for Schools supply drive through Aug. 16th at all AMI locations in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Monmouth counties. Blue collection baskets have been placed in the reception areas. Requested school supplies include pencils, erasers, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, crayons, colored markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, highlighters and soft pencil cases. The collected supplies and book bags will be delivered to elementary schools throughout the area in late August. For more information, visit atlanticmedicalimaging.com.
Cape May
New bike brochure available: The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee of Cape May announces the availability of “Explore Cape May Island, NJ, by Bicycle!” The eight-fold brochure opens up to a bicyclist’s safety routing map running through three municipalities on the island: Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point. The map is available at the Cape May Chamber Welcome Center and various businesses throughout town, Cape May Convention Hall and at CapeMayCity.com and CapeMayChamber.com. For more information, call 609-884-9565.
Southern Ocean
Stockton in Manahawkin photography class: An intermediate photography class led by local photographer Charles Gravener will be held 6 p.m. Aug. 14 and 15 at Stockton University at Manhawkin, 712 East Bay Ave. Day one will teach technical skills, and on day two attendees will apply the skills out in nature. A digital camera is required for this course, and there is limited seating. To register, call 609-626-3883.
Resorts Casino bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club hosts a monthly bus trip to Resorts Casino the third Monday of each month. The bus leaves the Beach Haven Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West in Manahawkin at 10:15 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and includes bus transportation and $30 casino credit. To RSVP, call 609-597-5222.