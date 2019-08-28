Atlantic
ACUA wind farm tours: Stop by the Atlantic County Utilties Authority’s facility for a free tour of the Jersey Atlantic Wind Farm from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 30. The one-hour tour includes a view of the wind turbines. The tour is open to all ages, but may be more appropriate for kids ages 8 and older. No reservations are required, but participants should arrive by noon. The ACUA is located at 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-272-6934.
Cape May
Tools for Schools Drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies to help children in need in Cape May County Schools. Donations will be collected through Aug. 31 at the JSFCU office at Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9, Rio Grande; Hamilton Mall Branch, Mays Landing; and FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center for on-site employees. For more information, call 609-382-4356 or visit www.JerseyShoreFCUorg.
Southern Ocean
Barnegat Bay program at OCC: Ocean County College and the Barnegat Bay Partnership will offer a master naturalist course from Sept. 4 to Oct. 9 at the Toms River campus. Registration is now open. Taking the course is the first step in becoming a certified master naturalist. Visit barnegatbaypartnership.org for more information about the course and how to register.
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of Ipods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and ITunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program, a community effort to get music into the lives of those with dementia. Players can be dropped off at the following locations: the Recreation Office at Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
