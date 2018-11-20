Atlantic
Build your own menorah workshop: Chabad at the Shore is partnering with The Home Depot to offer a pre-Hanukkah menorah workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at the store at 421 Absecon Blvd., Absecon. Participants will receive a free worker’s apron and craft their own menorah from wood. Refreshments, latkes, doughnuts and treats will be served. The workshop is free and open to all. To RSVP, call 609-822-8500.
Call for submariners: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites anyone who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Cape May
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Cumberland
International films at Levoy Theatre: Four award-winning foreign films representing diverse cultures at the 2018 International Film Festival will be shown Nov. 26-29 at the Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville. The series is presented by Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. Tickets are $8 for adults for one film, $15 for two films, $20 for three films, and $25 for all four films. Admission is free to students 21 and younger with student ID. For tickets, call 856-696-4445 or purchase the night of each show at the theater. Combination dinner/movie packages are available for $40. The films are: “A Fantastic Woman,” rated R, 7 p.m. Nov. 26; “The Interpreter,” rated PG-13, 6 p.m., Nov. 27; “1945,” no rating, 6 p.m., Nov. 28; and “Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me,” no rating, 7 p.m., Nov. 29. For more information, call 856-696-4445 or visit act@jewishcumberland.org.
Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.