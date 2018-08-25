Atlantic
Gilda’s Club hosts lunch and learn: Gilda’s Club South Jersey will host Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials, from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. Sept. 19 at Gilda’s satellite location at the AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center partner, in the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Egg Harbor Township. Kathryn Thomas, supervisor, Oncology Clinical Research, AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, will discuss how clinical trials have led to advances in the field of oncology, including new and improved cancer treatments. Thomas will also explain how and why patients are selected for clinical trials. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a light lunch. RSVP is required. For information, call 609-407-4788 or email debora.mento@atlanticare.org.
Plein air event: Artists of any skill level or experience are invited to participate in the second annual plein air event hosted at the Atlantic County Parks System on Sept. 15. The rain date is Sept. 16. Participants will be able to sketch and paint outdoors at any one of the county parks, including Gaskill and Lake Lenape parks in Mays Landing, the park at Estell Manor, Weymouth Furnace, Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park in Atlantic City and the Leeds Point Nature Area in Galloway Township. Participants must register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. at the Atlantic County Park Nature Center, 109 Route 50, Estell Manor, and submit completed artwork by 6:30 p.m. There is a $20 fee to participate. Monetary prizes will be awarded to the top three selections at an exhibit opening reception Sept. 27 in the Atlantic Cape Art Gallery. For information, visit aclink.org/parks.
Atlantic Cape offers aviation courses: Atlantic Cape Community College will offer a variety of courses this fall that are part of the Aviation Studies Associate in Science degree, with the options of becoming a professional pilot or professional helicopter pilot. The fall semester begins Sept. 4. Register online at atlantic.edu/fall or in person from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at any of the college’s three locations: Mays Landing Campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike; the Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd.; and the Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.
Cape May
Mediation volunteers sought: Cape Mediation Services Inc. seeks volunteers for family and community mediations. The family program assists separating and divorcing couples for formulate a parenting plan for their children. The community program provides services to disputing parties involved in a variety of neighborhood, business or community conflicts. Applicants selected will receive free training at Stockton University, Atlantic City Campus, beginning Sept. 27. For information, call 609-463-0323 or email cmcba.ed @gmail.com.
Cumberland
Food truck festival: The second annual Food Truck Festival on The Ave will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Admis-sion is free. There will be almost 20 food trucks, a beer and wine tent, live entertainment, activities for all ages, a fire truck display and games. For information, visit TheAve.biz.
Ocean
OCC Golf Classic: Golfers are invited to sign up for the Ocean County College Foundation’s 2018 Golf Classic Tee Off for Scholarships on Oct. 9 at the Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. The event will feature beat-the-pro and putting contests. The entry fee is $325 per player and includes brunch, use of driving range, green fees, golf cart, and a golf gift. An awards and cocktail reception in the clubhouse will follow the tournament. Registration deadline is Sept. 7. For information, call 732-255-0492.