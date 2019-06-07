Atlantic
Garden Talk series at ACUA Community Garden: Experienced and beginner gardeners are welcome to participate in the next Garden Talk from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 11 at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority outdoor garden in the Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. The program will move inside in case of rain. Master Gardener Belinda Chester will discuss square foot gardening, a method of maximizing planting space to grow vegetables in small spaces. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-272-6950 or visit acua.com.
Cape May
County Coffee Chat: The Cape May County Freeholders’ Coffee Chat series will continue June 12 at Alosi’s Bistro at the Pan American Hotel, 5901 Ocean Ave., Wildwood Crest. Freeholders Jeff Pierson and Will Morey will be on site from 9 to 11 a.m. to field questions from residents and share perspectives related to county government and services. The Coffee Chat series will take a break for the remainder of the summer and begin again in the fall.
Cumberland
Running the Ave 5K: Registration is still open for the Running The Ave 5K, the first sanctioned race to take place in downtown Vineland, starting 9 a.m. June 23. The event will be held rain or shine. Medals will be awarded in different categories. Registration is $20 per runner. To register, visit TheAve.biz and go to the event link. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
Southern Ocean
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.