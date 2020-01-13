Atlantic
Last call for nominations for Atlantic Cape’s Distinguished Alumni Awards: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Alumni Association Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for the 2020 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award through Jan. 31. The award recognizes Atlantic Cape graduates who have distinguished themselves through professional, personal, public or community-based accomplishments. This year, nominees will be selected from the following categories: Distinguished Alumni Award (open to all graduates) and Young Alumni Achievement Award (open to graduates 40 years of age and younger). Award recipients will be honored during a special dinner hosted at Careme’s Restaurant on the Mays Landing Campus on April 1. Recipients will also be recognized at the college’s commencement ceremony on May 21. Nomination forms are at atlantic.edu/alumni. For information, call Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621.
County conducts MLK food drive: Atlantic County will recognize the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday by holding the Feed the Dream to Fight Hunger food drive from Jan. 17-31. Collection containers will be placed at various county facilities. All items collected will be donated to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township. Collection sites are: County Office Building, 1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; Stillwater Building, 201 S. Shore Road, Northfield, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; Criminal Court Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd., Mays Landing, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays; and all Atlantic County Library branches during regular business hours.
Cumberland
Potassium iodide tablets available: The Cumberland County Department of Health will hold a potassium iodide (KI) tablet distribution event from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Greenwich Township Municipal Building, 1000 Ye Greate St. Residents of Stow Creek and Greenwich who live within the 10-mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Station should have a supply of potassium iodide tablets in their home. KI tablets distributed previously had an expiration date of December 2019. In an emergency situation, there will be a public distribution site for anyone who has not been able to collect his or her potassium iodide tablets. If you have questions or concerns, call the health department at 856-327-7602 or visit ccdoh.org.
