Atlantic
Plant ‘Walk and Talk’: Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to join the next Native Plant Walk and Talk from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. Light refreshments and garden maintenance activity will precede the program. Raven Ahmed, of Earth First Natives, will guide participants though ACUA’s pollinator garden and native plant meadow and show them how to identify some of the species on site, as well as their benefits and uses. This event is free. Gloves are provided. For information, call 609-272-6950 or visit acua.com.
Mobile mammography van: The AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will provide breast cancer screenings for women Aug. 29 at Atlantic County Health Services in Northfield. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For information and specific hours, call the scheduling department at 609-677-9729 or visit amifoundation.net.
Stockton seeks volunteers for lifestyle and brain health research project: Stockton University needs volunteers between 35 and 64 years of age to participate in a research project on brain health at Stockton University’s Galloway Township campus, 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The goal is to learn more about the physiological changes in the brain that occur during aging. The study is comprised of two sessions, each about an hour long. Male and female participants of all races and ethnicities are sought. Participants who are left-handed are also sought. To learn more, call 609-626-3444 or visit stockton.edu/brain-research.
Cape May
New AMVETS post seeks members: Military veterans are now represented by AMVETS Post 21, serving Cape May County. The group received its charter in June. AMVETS is open to any active or retired member of any branch of service, including National Guard and Reservists, Coast Guard and WWII Merchant Marines. The group meets 9 a.m. one Saturday a month at Avalon Links Restaurant in Cape May Court House. Members also are needed for the Ladies Auxiliary Post, which is in the process of forming. For more information, call 540-435-9268 or email amvets21@post.com.
Cumberland
Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or 609-813-3901 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
NAMI support meetings: NAMI Cumberland County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, holds monthly support meetings from 7 to 9 p.m. third Mondays at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. The meeting will include concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Ocean
Register for fall classes at OCC: Registration for the fall term at Ocean County College is underway. New students must register in person, and new full-time students must complete orientation prior to registering. Evening and weekend classes are held on the main campus in Toms River, at the Southern Education Center in Manahawkin, and at off-campus locations throughout Ocean County. Online classes are also available. For more information, call 732-255-0304 or visit ocean .edu.