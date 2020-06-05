Atlantic
NAMI online meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic and Cape May counties will host a family support group 7 p.m. via Zoom on June 8 and 22 and July 6. To register, email namiacm.aek@gmail.com. Registrants will receive an email with the Zoom video-audio link and telephone call-in information. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or 215-327-7940 or visit namiac.org.
JFS & JCC Golf Tournament rescheduled: The 7th annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 1 at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township. The event is a joint effort of Jewish Family Service and the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center to raise funds for agency programs and services. The 18-hole tournament will also include on-course contests. Registration begins 11:30 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Tickets are $225 per golfer and includes greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner. For ticket or sponsorship opportunities, call Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or email kreed@jfsatlantic.org. For information about the event, visit jfsatlantic.org or jccatlantic.org.
Friendly calls from CONTACT: Residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties who are disabled, elderly or isolated can sign up to receive daily reassurance calls from CONTACT Cape-Atlantic. The service is free. For more information, call 609-823-1850.
Cape May
Counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to help those suffering from gambling problems. call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
Cape Assist hosts virtual wellness program for adults: Cape Assist welcomes individuals 51 and older to participate in the next installment of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults. The group setting allows participants to meet like-minded individuals and offer support and encouragement as needed. Sessions are held from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays on Zoom throughout June and July. Group dates are: June 15, June 22, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27. The program is free, but spots are limited. Advance registration is required. Participants will receive a care package and two $25 gift cards once the course is completed. To register, call Alana at 609-522-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
Cumberland
Sheriff’s Office offers grocery shopping assistance: The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will help seniors set up the ShopRite app on their electronic devices. Officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home. For information, call Sheriff’s Officer Erica Quinones at 856-451-4449, ext. 25132.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
Donations of cleaning supplies accepted: The Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum at 120 W. Main St. is accepting donations of cleaning supplies. Items may be dropped off on the Visitor Center front porch. For more information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.
