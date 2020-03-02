Atlantic
New Jersey American Water first responder grant program: New Jersey American Water announces its 2020 grant program open to all volunteer fire departments and emergency responders located within the company’s service areas. Grants of up to $2,000 may be used to cover the costs of personal protective apparatus, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible. To apply, organizations must complete the application located at newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement. The deadline to apply is March 13.
David M. Rizzotte Jr. scholarship application: The Atlantic County Board of Agriculture seeks applicants for the David M. Rizzotte Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be given to an Atlantic County high school senior or first year college student who will be attending a university, college or technical school in the fall of 2020 in pursuit of a career in production agriculture/horticulture, with studies including but not limited to farm business management and marketing, agricultural engineering, agronomy, crop and soil sciences, entomology, plant pathology, horticulture, animal/equine science, veterinary medicine, or food science. Applications are due by March 27. For more information and requirements, call 609-625-0056 or visit atlanticcounty.org.
Cape May
4-H Spring Equine Clinic: The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic will be held March 28 and 29. The Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is partnering with Dr. Tanja Hanyi to offer the equine clinic at discounted vaccine prices. Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will visit farms and boarding stables to offer vaccinations at reduced prices to horses and without the normal farm call fee. Participants must preregister. Clinic registration packets are available on the 4-H website, capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu. The deadline for registration is March 20. For information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only.
Cumberland
Youth baseball Challenger League: The Rotary Club of Vineland and the North Vineland Little League will sponsor the 2020 Challenger League, “A Baseball League for All,” for players living in Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Cape May or Atlantic counties. Any physically or mentally challenged boy or girl is eligible to participate. The Challenger division is for ages 5 to 18; the senior division starts at age 15 and has no age limit. Registration takes place at North Vineland Little League Clubhouse, Dr. Charles Cunningham Park, 1676 North West Ave, Vineland. Dates and times are: Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 4 and 11, and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. March 7 and 14. All participants must bring proof of age and those under 18 must have a parent/guardian present during registration. There is no fee. For information, call Joe at 609-381-0450.
Women’s Hall of Fame to honor 3: Reservations are now being taken for the gala induction ceremony April 29 of the Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame. JoAnn Burns, Stephanie Iglesias and Susan Taylor are the inductees. The ceremony will be held at The Grove in Centerton. The cost is $65 per person. Cash bar opens at 6 p.m., dinner begins promptly at 7 p.m.. For reservations or more information, call 856-825-5929.
Southern Ocean
Library hosts 12th annual prom dress drive: The Ocean County Library’s annual prom dress drive will be held through March 13. All branches are accepting gently-used or new prom dresses and tuxedos during regular business hours. The drive will provide formal attire at no charge to middle and high school aged students for their schools’ spring formal events. Accessories, shoes, purses or bridesmaid’s dresses are not needed at this time. For more information, call 732-349-6200.
Sunshine Sports Program for adults with special needs: Steve Baselice, CEO and founder of the Sunshine Sports Program, announced the program will be available in Stafford Township beginning Saturday, March 7. The program consists of year-round, multiple sports activities for the special needs community. The sport changes every four weeks and includes soccer, football, volleyball, hockey and line dancing. All adults with special needs are eligible, regardless of ability. For more information, call 646-704-5962 or email keith@littlekickssoccer.net.
Understanding the U.S. Census: The Ocean County Library offers programs through March to educate residents about the US Census 2020. Times and locations are: 10:30 a.m. March 3, Stafford Branch, 129 N. Main St., Manahawkin; 6:30 p.m. March 10, Lacey Branch, 10 E. Lacey Road, Forked River; 10:30 a.m., March 24, Tuckerton Branch, 380 Bay Ave., special storytime for ages 2-6; 2 p.m., March 24, Long Beach Island Branch, 217 S. Central Ave., Surf City; and 2 p.m. March 24, Waretown Branch, 112 Main St., 609-693-5133. Registration is required for these free programs. To register, call any branch, or visit theoceancountylibrary/events.{div} {/div}
