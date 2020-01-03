Atlantic
David M. Rizzotte Jr. scholarship application: The Atlantic County Board of Agriculture seeks applicants for the David M. Rizzotte Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be given to an Atlantic County high school senior or first year college student who will be attending a university, college or technical school in the fall of 2020 in pursuit of a career in production agriculture/horticulture, with studies including but not limited to farm business management and marketing, agricultural engineering, agronomy, crop and soil sciences, entomology, plant pathology, horticulture, animal/equine science, veterinary medicine, or food science. Applications are due by March 27. For more information and requirements, call 609-625-0056 or visit atlantic-county.org.
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call 609-335-3132.
Cape May
4-H offers club officer training: The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will offering a 4-H Club Officer Training and Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center, 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Registration is required and due by Jan. 17. The cost is $10 per person and includes lunch, a club officer pin and a club officer handbook. To learn more, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607.
