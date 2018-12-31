Atlantic
Nominations sought for Atlantic Cape distinguished alumni: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Alumni Association Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for the 2019 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award. The award recognizes Atlantic Cape graduates who have distinguished themselves through professional, personal, public or community-based accomplishments. Visit atlantic.edu/alumni to nominate a graduate by Feb. 1. For more information, call Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or email kjackson@atlantic.edu.
NJSIAA Track and Field official classes: The Southern Bay Shore Association is conducting cadet classes for those interested in becoming a NJSIAA track and field official. Classes will begin 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Holy Spirit High School. For further information and to register for the class, call 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com.
Cape May
Soroptimist brunch: Fins Bar and Grille at 142 Decatur St., Cape May, will host a brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6, with half of the profits donated to the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County. In addition to the menu, there will be live music. For information, call Sherrie Hanagan, club president, at 609-846-3690 or visit SICMC.com.
Senior Citizen Walk & Talk: Adults are invited from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through March 26, to enjoy a few hours of walking and talking in Cape May Convention Hall. For information, call at 609-884-9565.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The 12th season of the Music River Music monthly salon concerts continues Jan. 13 with a performance by pianist Norma Meyer. The concert will be held 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, call 856-506-0580 or visit maurice-rivermusic.com.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For information, call 609-994-0200.