Atlantic
Pinelands K9 Club obedience class: Pinelands K-9 Club Inc. will start its next session of dog-training classes from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11. Classes are open to the public and held at the Atlantic County 4-H Center, Route 50, Hamilton Township. The program is open to all dogs. Puppy, beginner, pre-novice and novice and competitive obedience training classes are offered. The fee for a six-week session is $120 and proof of vaccines is required. For more information, call 609-432-9447 or visit PinelandsK9Club.com.
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. Information sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Both sessions will be held at the CASA Office, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
Cape May
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Soroptimists seek award applicants: Soroptimist International of Cape May County is looking for qualified women to apply for this year’s Live Your Dream Award. The award aids women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents. To qualify, an applicant must be enrolled in or accepted to a vocational/skills training program or undergraduate degree. Two $2,000 awards are offered this year. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15. For information, call Denise Shuler at 609-425-5014 or visit SICMC .com.
Beacon Animal Rescue volunteers needed: Beacon Animal Rescue needs additional year-round volunteers. The shelter is at 701 Butter Road, in the Ocean View section of Upper Township. Especially needed are volunteers to handle office tasks, morning kennel and cat room cleaners and afternoon dog walkers. Complete a volunteer application in person or visit beaconanimalrescue.org.
Cumberland
NAMI hosts guest speaker: The Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its next monthly speaker/support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept 17 at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland, which will become the new permanent location for NAMI meetings. The guest speaker will be Doris Cunningham, program director of Intensive Family Support Services at the Cumberland County Guidance Center. The speaker’s presentation will be followed by concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For more information, call 856-691-9234.
Ocean
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Register for fall classes at OCC: Registration for the fall term at Ocean County College is underway. Online classes are also available. For more information, call 732-255-0304 or visit ocean.edu.