Atlantic
Democratic debate watch party: Atlantic County for Bernie will host a watch party to view the Democratic candidates presidential debate Thursday at Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. The program starts 7:30 p.m. with a phone banking event and the televised debate starts 9 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. Food and drink are available for purchase from the diner’s menu and Bernie merchandise will be available for sale.
Volunteers needed on Christmas Day: Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township is looking for local residents who are available to volunteer a few hours on Dec. 25 so that employees may be with their families for the holiday. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Shifts are available during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If interested, email Missy Rundio at rundiom@seashoregardens.org.
Cumberland
Big Brothers Big Sisters needs male volunteers: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties has an urgent need for male mentors who would like to be matched with high school students taking part in the BBBS Mentor2.0 program. Certain criteria must be met. If you are interested, call Tygh Powell at 856-692-0916 or email tpowell@southjerseybigs.org.
Southern Ocean
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Mammography Van will offer screenings for women ages 40 and older with no current or past breast issues at the OHI Health Center in Little Egg Harbor Township on Dec. 20. For information, call 609-677-9729.
