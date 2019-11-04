Atlantic
South Jersey Gas announces First Responders Grant Program: South Jersey Gas announced the kick off of its First Responders Grant Program. Grants will be awarded to provide critical support for operations conducted by first responder departments. All paid or volunteer fire, emergency medical services and police departments serving at least one of the municipalities in the South Jersey Gas service area are eligible to apply. To review the official rules and guidelines, including a complete list of municipalities in the service area, and to submit an application, visit south-jerseygas.com/commun-ity. All submissions must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 8.
Cape May
Drop off sites for International Operation Christmas Child: Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization, will conduct its annual Operation Christmas Child to collect shoebox gifts for needy children in more than 160 countries and territories worldwide the week of Nov. 18-25. For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Collection sites in the county are: Cape May Court House — First United Methodist Church, 1 Church St., 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18-22, 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 23, 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
Southern Ocean
Resorts casino bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club will host a bus trip Nov. 18 to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City. Departure is 10:15 a.m. from the Beach Haven Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West in Manahawkin. The cost is $30 per person and includes and $30 casino credit. All are welcome. For reservations, call 609-597-5222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.