Atlantic
Nominations sought for Atlantic Cape distinguished alumni: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Alumni Association Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for the 2019 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award. The award recognizes Atlantic Cape graduates who have distinguished themselves through professional, personal, public or community-based accomplishments. Visit atlantic.edu/alumni to nominate a graduate by Feb. 1. For more information, call Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or email kjackson@atlantic.edu.
Call for submariners: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites anyone who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Cape May
New AMVETS post seeks members: Military veterans are now represented by AMVETS Post 21, serving Cape May County. AMVETS is open to any active or retired member of any branch of service, including National Guard and Reservists, Coast Guard and WWII Merchant Marines. The group meets 9 a.m. one Saturday a month at Avalon Links Restaurant in Cape May Court House. Members also are needed for the Ladies Auxiliary Post, which is in the process of forming. For more information, call 540-435-9268 or email amvets21@post.com.
Beacon Animal Rescue volunteers needed: Beacon Animal Rescue needs additional year-round volunteers. The shelter is at 701 Butter Road, in the Ocean View section of Upper Township. Especially needed volunteers to handle office tasks, morning kennel and cat room cleaners and afternoon dog walkers. Complete a volunteer application in person or visit beaconanimalrescue.org.
Cumberland
NAMI support meetings: NAMI Cumberland County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, holds monthly support meetings from 7 to 9 p.m. third Mondays at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Southern Ocean
Glenn Miller Orchestra at OCC: The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Ocean County College Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River. Tickets are $30-39. Call 732-255-0500.
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.