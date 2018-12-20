Atlantic
Volunteer nurses needed: Volunteers in Medicine in Egg Harbor Township is in need of volunteer nurses for its free clinic in the Family Service Association building on English Creek Road. Variable days and hours are available. You must have a current New Jersey nursing license. For more information, call 609-867-6384 or email lpancoast@vimsj.org.
Cape May
Soroptimist brunch: Fins Bar and Grille at 142 Decatur St., Cape May, will host a brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6, with half of the profits donated to the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County. In addition to the menu, there will be live music. For information, call Sherrie Hanagan, club president, at 609-846-3690 or visit SICMC.com.
Cumberland
County Store at the mall: The County Store, a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office, is open to the community at the Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.
Ocean
Glenn Miller Orchestra at OCC: The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Ocean County College Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River. Tickets are $30-39, and can be purchased at grunincenter.org or call 732-255-0500.