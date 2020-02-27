Atlantic
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union offers scholarships: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union invites members and eligible members, in their senior year of high school, to apply for scholarships worth $500 and $1,000. In addition, two non-traditional $500 scholarships for members and eligible members between ages 18-25 will be offered. Scholarship applications can be downloaded at JerseyShoreFCU.org and must be completed by March 27. Credit union membership is open to everyone in Atlantic and Cape May counties. For complete details, call 609-646-3339, ext. 207.
MBCA Scholarship Foundation applications: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association is accepting student scholarship and outstanding educator applications online by clicking on scholarships at mbcanj.com. All application materials must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. March 20 to the MBCA Offices, 1616 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For information, email Alex Marino at alex.marino@Stocktonedu.com.
AARP TaxAide offers free income tax preparation: Certified counselors with the IRS/AARP TaxAide Program will be available to help residents with income tax forms. An appointment is required for all locations. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide or stop by a site to schedule an appointment. Offices are open in Margate at City Hall, Galloway Township at the Atlantic County Library branch, Somers Point at Christ Church Parish Hall, Brigantine at the Community Center, Pleasantville at the Atlantic County Library branch and Mays Landing at the Atlantic County Library branch.
Cape May
Dirty Hairy Horse Show: The Cape May County 4-H Horse Council will hold a Dirty Hairy Horse Show beginning 9 a.m. March 8 at the Cape May County 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. The horse show is open to all riders: Clover Bud, Under 21 Youth and Over 21 Adult. All riders must wear a safety helmet. The entry fee is $25 for full class day or $10 per class. The public is invited to attend. For more information and entry forms, call the 4-H office at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County at 609-465-5115, ext. 3606.
Cumberland
All breed cat show: The Empire Cat Club will present “The Empire Returns,” an all breed cat show sanctioned by the Cat Fanciers’ Association, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at Landis MarketPlace, 631 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 6 to 12, and free for younger children. Tickets may be purchased as the door. Parking is free in the rear lot. For more information, visit TheAve.biz.
Women’s Hall of Fame to honor 3: Reservations are now being taken for the gala induction ceremony April 29 of the Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame. JoAnn Burns, Stephanie Iglesias and Susan Taylor are the inductees. The ceremony will be held at The Grove in Centerton. The cost is $65 per person. Cash bar opens at 6 p.m., dinner begins promptly at 7 p.m. and the ceremony follows. For reservations or more information, contact Louise Bertacchi at LTB431@comcast.net or Kim Litchendorf at Klitchendorf@cumberlanddairy.com, or call 856-825-5929.
Southern Ocean
Library hosts 12th annual prom dress drive: The Ocean County Library’s annual prom dress drive will be held through March 13. All branches are accepting gently-used or new prom dresses and tuxedos during regular business hours. The drive will provide formal attire at no charge to middle and high school aged students for their schools’ spring formal events. Accessories, shoes, purses or bridesmaid’s dresses are not needed at this time. Free giveaways will take place at the Barnegat Branch, 112 Burr St., from 3 to 8 p.m. April 1 and 2; and at the Little Egg Harbor branch, 290 Mathistown Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. April 7 and 8. No registration is required. For more information, call 732-349-6200.
