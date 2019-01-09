Atlantic
Learn the art of card making: The Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation invites residents 15 years and older to learn the skill of card making. Classes will be held one Saturday a month, beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 19, at the Lake Lenape East Park catering hall, 753 Park Road, Mays Landing. Classes also have been scheduled for Feb. 16 and March 16. Participants will make six handmade cards. No experience is necessary and all materials will be provided for an $18 fee per class, payable at registration. For more information and to register, contact Lori Pinto at lori@lollypoppaper.com. Registration for the Jan. 19 class is requested before Jan. 16.
County Democrats seek candidates: The Atlantic County Democratic Committee invites hard-working, distinguished members of the community to run for elected office at the county and local levels in the 2019 election. Those who are interested in running for office are asked to submit a resume and a cover letter to info@ atlanticdemocrats.com. The deadline is Feb. 8.
NJSIAA Track & Field Official classes: The Southern Bay Shore Association is conducting cadet classes for those interested in becoming a NJSIAA track and field official. Classes will begin 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Holy Spirit High School. For further information and to register for the class, call 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com.
Cape May
Community Forum on Homelessness: County residents are invited to the Cape May County Community Forum on Homelessness from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Rio Grande Fire Hall, 1120 Route 47. The presentation will focus on the problem of chronic homelessness, root causes, and possible long-term solutions. The guest speaker will be Daniel McDonald. For information, call Natalia at 609-522-5960.
County Store at the mall: The County Store, a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office, is open at the Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The county library also offers assistance and some services from 4 to 7 p.m. most Thursdays. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.
Southern Ocean
Library branches to extend hours in 2019: The Ocean County Library Commission approved to extend the hours of operation for some branches. The schedule change will take effect Jan. 21. New hours for the Tuckerton and Waretown branches are from 1 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. For information, visit TheOceanCounty Library.org.