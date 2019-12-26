Atlantic
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call Jackie Becker at 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com
Submariners wanted: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites service members who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Cape May
Grandparent support group meeting: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group’s October meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Temerity Berry, Senior Prevention Specialist, Cape Assist. The topic will be Adverse Childhood Effects or ACES. Grandchildren are welcome. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Jan. 9. New families are invited to attend. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call Cape Assist at 609-522-5960 to request an intake or if you would like more information, email Sandy@capeassist.org. Cape Assist is located at 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. Must be a resident of New Jersey and 18 years or older. For more information, visit CapeAssist.org.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The Maurice River Music monthly salon concerts return Jan. 12 with flutist Kimberly Reighley and cellist Douglas McNames. The program is held at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, visit mauricerivermusic.com.
Southern Ocean
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of Ipods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and ITunes cards for its "Awaken Memories with Music" program, a community effort to get music into the lives of those with dementia. Players can be dropped off at the following locations: the Recreation Office at Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
